XRP Falls 11% In Selloff By Investing.com

XRP Falls 11% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $1.07836 by 05:06 (10:06 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.89% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 20.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $52.08503B, or 1.98% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.07836 to $1.17222 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 12.42%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.73640B or 2.91% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0784 to $1.3463 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 67.22% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $59,428.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 9.92% on the day.

was trading at $4,198.62 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 11.09%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,136.84211B or 43.23% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $501.99835B or 19.09% of the total cryptocurrency market value.