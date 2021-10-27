XRP Falls 11% In Selloff By Investing.com

XRP Falls 11% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $1.00381 by 04:11 (08:11 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.75% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 20.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $45.61441B, or 1.88% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.95469 to $1.12462 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 11.81%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.49036B or 3.45% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9547 to $1.1634 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 69.49% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,698.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.99% on the day.

was trading at $4,001.21 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 4.72%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,097.54887B or 45.30% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $467.69633B or 19.30% of the total cryptocurrency market value.