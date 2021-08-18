XRP Falls 11% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

XRP Falls 11% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.06179 by 21:18 (01:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.61% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $49.68572B, or 2.64% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.05220 to $1.11567 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 23.48%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.34266B or 6.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9247 to $1.3481 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 67.73% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $44,515.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.75% on the day.

was trading at $2,965.27 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.42%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $838.07612B or 44.53% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $350.49881B or 18.62% of the total cryptocurrency market value.