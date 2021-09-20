XRP Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com

© Reuters. XRP Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $0.97343 by 03:22 (07:22 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 7.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $45.48923B, or 2.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.97171 to $1.04944 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 7.9%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.15355B or 3.32% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9717 to $1.1297 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 70.41% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $45,418.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.70% on the day.

was trading at $3,165.38 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.97%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $856.58192B or 42.60% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $372.91580B or 18.55% of the total cryptocurrency market value.