XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.06370 by 20:19 (00:19 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.18% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 22.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $50.22617B, or 2.51% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.05665 to $1.08289 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 11.46%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.93752B or 4.58% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0566 to $1.3029 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 67.67% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $46,504.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.62% on the day.

was trading at $3,073.67 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.29%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $882.64109B or 44.17% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $363.29158B or 18.18% of the total cryptocurrency market value.