XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

© Reuters. XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.12345 by 04:54 (08:54 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.03% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 22.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $52.60589B, or 2.58% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.12221 to $1.17720 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 2.16%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.78795B or 5.02% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0905 to $1.3029 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 65.85% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $47,369.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.71% on the day.

was trading at $3,117.77 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 6.50%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $892.34725B or 43.88% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $366.30579B or 18.01% of the total cryptocurrency market value.