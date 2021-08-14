XRP Climbs 19% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

XRP Climbs 19% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.22988 by 13:00 (17:00 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 18.69% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 11.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $57.27910B, or 2.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.07095 to $1.24975 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 54.25%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $10.42626B or 9.15% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.7606 to $1.2497 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 62.62% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $46,847.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.66% on the day.

was trading at $3,259.68 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.64%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $881.57094B or 44.47% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $382.50539B or 19.29% of the total cryptocurrency market value.