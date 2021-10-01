XRP Climbs 11% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com

XRP Climbs 11% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.04786 by 09:29 (13:29 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 11.38% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 22.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $47.62996B, or 2.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.94442 to $1.04786 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 12.92%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.96946B or 3.80% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.8866 to $1.0479 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 68.15% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $47,354.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 9.06% on the day.

was trading at $3,231.77 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.41%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $888.97925B or 43.15% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $379.46334B or 18.42% of the total cryptocurrency market value.