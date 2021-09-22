XRP Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com

XRP Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $0.99020 by 15:22 (19:22 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 22.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $46.23457B, or 2.39% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.86813 to $0.99469 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 11.81%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.06413B or 3.79% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.8590 to $1.1297 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 69.90% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $43,468.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.34% on the day.

was trading at $3,038.30 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.09%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $815.53503B or 42.12% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $355.97796B or 18.38% of the total cryptocurrency market value.