XRP Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com

XRP Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $1.38543 by 06:08 (10:08 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.03% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 27.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $64.41167B, or 2.73% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.30608 to $1.38649 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 21.8%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.08492B or 4.07% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0915 to $1.3865 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 57.89% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $51,795.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.60% on the day.

was trading at $3,953.59 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.87%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $975.27132B or 41.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $464.96694B or 19.71% of the total cryptocurrency market value.