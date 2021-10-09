XRP Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com

© Reuters. XRP Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.18101 by 12:17 (16:17 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.34% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since October 9.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $54.73067B, or 2.35% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.05756 to $1.18101 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 12.42%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.42906B or 3.52% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0067 to $1.1810 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 64.10% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $55,030.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.28% on the day.

was trading at $3,602.57 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.50%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,037.84480B or 44.54% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $425.22931B or 18.25% of the total cryptocurrency market value.