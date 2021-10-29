XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com

XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.08287 by 21:42 (01:42 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.02% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 22.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $50.68010B, or 1.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.05521 to $1.08287 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 2.57%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.53485B or 3.15% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9547 to $1.1593 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 67.09% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $61,656.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.67% on the day.

was trading at $4,375.84 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 11.71%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,168.68687B or 44.35% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $518.06320B or 19.66% of the total cryptocurrency market value.