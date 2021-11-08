XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com

© Reuters. XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.27268 by 19:33 (00:33 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.25% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 22.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $59.67594B, or 2.12% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.21795 to $1.27276 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 13.34%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.66694B or 4.15% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0856 to $1.2728 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 61.32% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $64,637.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.13% on the day.

was trading at $4,661.27 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.19%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,217.41206B or 43.24% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $550.98702B or 19.57% of the total cryptocurrency market value.