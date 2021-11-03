XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com

XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.21120 by 00:50 (04:50 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.25% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 22.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $56.25034B, or 2.06% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.12586 to $1.21120 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 6.65%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.16623B or 3.21% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9822 to $1.2112 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 63.19% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $62,898.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.40% on the day.

was trading at $4,551.89 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.38%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,186.84737B or 43.49% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $539.30352B or 19.76% of the total cryptocurrency market value.