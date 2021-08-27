XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.18051 by 19:34 (23:34 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.18% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 14.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $54.54726B, or 2.59% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.05214 to $1.18051 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 6.83%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.99949B or 4.47% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0521 to $1.3029 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 64.12% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $49,038.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.71% on the day.

was trading at $3,273.80 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.83%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $920.38436B or 43.62% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $383.71834B or 18.19% of the total cryptocurrency market value.