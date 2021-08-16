XRP chart triggers sell-off warning after price explodes by 54% in one week By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

XRP chart triggers sell-off warning after price explodes by 54% in one week

price almost surged to its three-month high following a strong uptrend continuation on Aug. 14. Nevertheless, its wild weekly run-up triggered overvaluation risks, thus raising possibilities of an imminent price pullback. In detail, the exchange popped 11.78% higher to reach $1.20 for the first time since May 22. The pair’s gains appeared as a part of a prevailing bullish trend that started July 20 when it was trading for as low as $0.154 — a 134% upside retracement on the whole. XRP/USD daily price chart featuring RSI indicator. Source: TradingView.com XRP/USD daily price chart featuring Bollinger Bands indicator. Source: TradingView.com XRP/USD daily chart BitFinex. Source: TradingView.com, DonAlt Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph