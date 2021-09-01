XP Network Cross-Chain NFT Bridge Now Live on Elrond Devnet By CoinQuora

XP network’s latest cross-chain NFT bridge is now live and available on the Elrond public devnet. As a result, this technology allows NFT to run between test networks of Elrond, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Huobi ECO (HECO) Chain, and the XP Network on Polkadot, with , Solana, Avalanche to name a few. Indeed, this is a very great creation made by XP networks.

