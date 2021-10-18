Xi’s Renewables Flagship May Be a Patchwork of Smaller Projects

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The giant wind- and solar-power project in China outlined by President Xi Jinping looks likely to be a network of dozens of modest-sized installations.

China has begun construction on the first phase of a massive new clean energy development in the desert, Xi announced last Wednesday, without offering many specifics. The initial stage will add about 100 gigawatts of capacity — about equal to all existing wind and solar projects in India.

In recent day, neighboring provinces in western China, Qinghai and Gansu, announced renewables projects with a combined capacity of almost 24 gigawatts that are seen as forming part of Xi’s proposal.