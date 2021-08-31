XinFin (XDC) hits a new ATH after fresh partnerships and exchange listings By Cointelegraph

Enterprise adoption of blockchain technology is an important long-term goal of the cryptocurrency community because the integration of digital currencies with daily business activities will bring new users into the ecosystem and provide a boost to on-chain activity.
One protocol that has been gaining traction on the enterprise adoption front is XinFin Network (XDC), an enterprise-ready hybrid blockchain solution specifically designed to optimize international trade and finance.
