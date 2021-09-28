XinFin Partners With Tradeteq to Tokenize Trade Finance Into NFT By CoinQuora

XinFin Partners With Tradeteq to Tokenize Trade Finance Into NFT



Tokenized trade finance products will be available via XinFin – Tradeteq partnership.

Tokenized trade finance products will be available through Tradeteq’s partnership with Singapore’s exchange inFinite (XinFin) to institutional investors, and the first transaction has been completed. More so, in a first for the trade finance industry, this first end-to-end transaction adheres to an exclusive set of guidelines and standards.

Tradefeq is transforming trade finance assets, which they repackage and distribute, into non-fungible tokens using the enterprise-grade blockchain technology of XDC Network. In fact, a token representing an off-chain asset can be purchased and sold by institutional investors. By doing this, the token holder obtains legal ownership rights to the off-chain asset.

Accelerated Payments, a supplier of invoice financing, originated the first transaction on 20 September 2021.

