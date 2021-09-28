XinFin Partners With Tradeteq to Tokenize Trade Finance Into NFT By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
XinFin Partners With Tradeteq to Tokenize Trade Finance Into NFT
  • Tokenized trade finance products will be available via XinFin – Tradeteq partnership.
  • Accelerated Payments originated the first transaction on 20 September 2021.

Tokenized trade finance products will be available through Tradeteq’s partnership with Singapore’s exchange inFinite (XinFin) to institutional investors, and the first transaction has been completed. More so, in a first for the trade finance industry, this first end-to-end transaction adheres to an exclusive set of guidelines and standards.

Tradefeq is transforming trade finance assets, which they repackage and distribute, into non-fungible tokens using the enterprise-grade blockchain technology of XDC Network. In fact, a token representing an off-chain asset can be purchased and sold by institutional investors. By doing this, the token holder obtains legal ownership rights to the off-chain asset.

Accelerated Payments, a supplier of invoice financing, originated the first transaction on 20 September 2021. The

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR