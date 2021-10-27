Xilinx Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Xilinx Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Xilinx (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Xilinx announced earnings per share of $1.06 on revenue of $935.8M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.8583 on revenue of $890.97M.

Xilinx shares are up 27% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.70% from its 52 week high of $185.87 set on October 27. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 18.21% from the start of the year.

Xilinx shares gained 1.11% in after-hours trade following the report.

Xilinx follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Xilinx’s report follows an earnings beat by Alphabet C on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $27.99 on revenue of $65.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $23.84 on revenue of $63.47B.

Facebook had beat expectations on Monday with third quarter EPS of $3.22 on revenue of $29.01B, compared to forecast for EPS of $3.19 on revenue of $29.58B.

