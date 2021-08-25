Xiaomi second quarter revenue surges 64% year on year as phone sales rise By Reuters

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – Xiaomi (OTC:) Corp posted second-quarter revenue of 87.8 billion yuan on Wednesday, up 64% year on year and above analyst expectations, as the company grew its market share in the global smartphone market.

Net income reached 6.32 billion yuan, up 87.4% year on year and above analyst expectations.

