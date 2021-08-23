Xiaomi India needs regulatory clarity to embrace crypto, says exec By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Xiaomi India needs regulatory clarity to embrace crypto, says exec

Xiaomi (OTC:) India, the subcontinent’s branch of the major mobile phone manufacturer, is interested in the cryptocurrency industry but needs regulatory clarity from the government. The firm’s managing director, Manu Jain, said in an interview with The Economic Times, “We will want to wait for all the regulatory things. Of course, crypto is an area, which is extremely interesting, and is the biggest buzzword and is doing exceptionally well. But, we would want to understand more on the regulation side.” Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph