Xi says China to set up stock exchange in Beijing By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the country would set up a stock exchange in its capital, Beijing, to serve small and medium-sized companies.
“We will continue to support the innovation-driven development of small and medium-sized enterprises by … setting up the Beijing Stock Exchange as the primary platform serving innovation-oriented SMEs,” Xi said in a video address at the opening of the China International Fair for Trade in Services.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.