xHunter Is Coming in Hot on BSC With Exciting No-Loss Lotteries By CoinQuora

xHunter Is Coming in Hot on BSC With Exciting No-Loss Lotteries



xHunter is initiating its phase 1 rollout on BSC.

Trading for the token will go live on September 5, 2021 (with a pre-sale round being raised on September 3rd, 2021).

It will increase its token’s price floor by engaging its community with No-Loss Lotteries and whale buy-backs.

xHunter is gearing up to have an exciting start to their phase one and phase two roll outs, which includes the development of their no-loss lotteries and unique NFT gaming platform. The platform will be going live on Binance Smart Chain this year, as a way to bridge outdoor gaming competitions and tournaments with crypto. In fact, trading for the xHunter token ($XHT) is set to begin on September 5, 2021, with a market cap of $1.5 million. This token will help govern the upcoming outdoor competitions xHunter will host globally.

Just recently, xHunter raised about $400,000 in a private sale round. Accordingly, the platform plans to raise another $350,000 in an upcoming …

