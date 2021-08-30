xHunter Is Coming in Hot on BSC With Exciting No-Loss Lotteries By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
xHunter Is Coming in Hot on BSC With Exciting No-Loss Lotteries
  • xHunter is initiating its phase 1 rollout on BSC.
  • Trading for the token will go live on September 5, 2021 (with a pre-sale round being raised on September 3rd, 2021).
  • It will increase its token’s price floor by engaging its community with No-Loss Lotteries and whale buy-backs.

xHunter is gearing up to have an exciting start to their phase one and phase two roll outs, which includes the development of their no-loss lotteries and unique NFT gaming platform. The platform will be going live on Binance Smart Chain this year, as a way to bridge outdoor gaming competitions and tournaments with crypto. In fact, trading for the xHunter token ($XHT) is set to begin on September 5, 2021, with a market cap of $1.5 million. This token will help govern the upcoming outdoor competitions xHunter will host globally.

Just recently, xHunter raised about $400,000 in a private sale round. Accordingly, the platform plans to raise another $350,000 in an upcoming …

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR