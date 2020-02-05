XFL teams, cities, logos and reasons to observe the eight franchises in 2020

Who is your favorite XFL team?

There are eight teams to choose from in the revived 2020 season of the XFL, which begins on February 8 with a double title on ABC and Fox.

The XFL focuses on the big markets, and there are some family coaches and players on all eight teams. If you cannot choose according to that, simply choose the best logo.

XFL teams, cities, 2020 logos

Dallas Forsaken https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e7/4c/xfl-renegades-logo-ftr_1355xwqelqlaf119vsbo25pbr7.jpg?t=-1252563252,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Dallas Forsaken

Coach / GM: Bob Stoops

Stadium: Globe Life Park (Arlington, Texas)

Reasons to look: Stoops hired Hal Mumme, one of the founders of the "Air Raid," and former Sooners quarterback, Landry Jones, is on board. Eric Dungey of Syracuse will also compete for game time as a quarterback. The brown runner Cameron Artis-Payne also found a home with the Forsaken. Former Maryland linebacker Tre Watson is one of the big names in defense.

Remember it? Linebacker Tegray Scales had 324 tackles, 17 catches and eight interceptions in Indiana from 2014-17.

Houston Roughnecks https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/5/80/xfl-roughnecks-logo-ftr_ltauzaeie5k4108zjdkwrvm22.jpg?t=-1252562204,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Houston Roughnecks

President: Brian Michael Cooper

Coach / GM: June Jones

Stadium: TDECU Stadium (Houston, Texas)

Reasons to look: Jones' teams always throw the ball, and that goes back to his days as a receiver coach for the Houston Gamblers in the USFL in 1984. Connor Cook drove Michigan State to College Football Playoff in 2015 and started in a playoff game of the NFL. Sammie Coates and Cam Walker were outstanding receivers at Auburn and Virginia Tech. Kony Ealy of Missouri and Saivion Smith of Alabama are names that SEC fans could remember.

Remember it? Andre Williams ran for 2,177 yards and 18 touchdowns at Boston College in 2013 and was a unanimous All-American.

Los Angeles Wildcats https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/47/c1/xfl-wildcats-logo-ftr_1qnf9009b2uix17869q3zaqly1.jpg?t=-1252562204,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Los Angeles Wildcats

President: Heather Brooks Karatz

Coach / GM: Winston moss

Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, Cailf.)

Reasons to look: Soccer in Los Angeles, right? Moss is a former Raiders linebacker, and the XFL needs this market to be a success. San Diego quarterback Josh Johnson and Princeton quarterback Chad Kanoff are unknown. Former North Carolina runner Elijah Hood was a precious high school recruit who never took off in the NFL. Tre Williams of Auburn and Taiwan Jones of Michigan State.

Remember it? Nelson Spruce had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in Colorado and finished with 294 catches and 3,394 yards in college. He never realized the NFL despite bouncing off four different practice squads.

New York Guardians https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f2/9f/xfl-guardians-logo-ftr_gqz77yy1og5ozpmicx9nfm8e.jpg?t=-1252561380,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



New York Guardians

President: Janet Such

Coach / GM: Kevin Gilbride

Stadium: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

Reasons to look: Gilbride gets to work with Matt McGloin, a former Penn State quarterback who played four seasons with the Raiders. Luis Pérez played well as a quarterback in the AAF last year. The cornerback of LSU Terrance Alexander and Demetrious Cox of Michigan State help to do what should be a strong high school.

Remember it? Jarron Jones was a highly promoted defensive lineman in Notre Dame who dealt with injuries in his last two seasons, including a torn MCL in 2017. He returned to the line with the Guardians.

St. Louis Battle Hawks https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f3/b1/xfl-battlehawks-logo-ftr_1ntbe33zxbgat1m4l7mr64htdo.jpg?t=-1252560332,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



St. Louis Battle Hawks

Coach / GM: Jonathan Hayes

Stadium: The Dome in Central America (St. Louis, Mo.)

Reasons to look: Hayes has quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who made a start for the Panthers in 2018. Chances are that Christine Michael has been on her fantasy team at some point through several NFL stops since 2013-18. Terrance Williams, who played six seasons with the Cowboys and was a deep threat of hitting or failing, is trying to revive his career. Former Tulsa Dexter McCoil, spent two seasons in the NFL.

Remember it? Marquette King, the betting player known for her celebrations and her Twitter account with the Oakland Raiders, is back in football.

Seattle dragons https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c1/d9/xfl-dragons-logo-ftr_iculbf9ti9mp1bxegyjh6iqkk.jpg?t=-1252560332,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Seattle dragons

President: Ryan Gutafson

Coach / GM: Jim Zorn

Stadium: CenturyLink Field (Seattle, Washington)

Reasons to look: Zorn, a former quarterback of the Seahawks, is back in the position of head coach and should be a fan favorite. Runners Kenneth Farrow and Trey Williams played well in the AAF, and it's always fun to see former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds, now at the catcher. Will Sutton of Arizona State had 23.5 tackles for loss to the Sun Devils in 2013, but never succeeded in the NFL. Godwin Igwebuike comes from the football factory in Pickerington, Ohio.

Remember it? Michigan fans could remember Will Campbell, a five-star recruit during the era of Rich Rodriguez who played offensive and defensive line. He is a guard for dragons.

Tampa Bay Vipers https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/92/74/xfl-vipers-logo-ftr_1327kut90rm7x18ytnsbkxpney.jpg?t=-1252560332,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Tampa Bay Vipers

Coach / GM: Marc Trestman

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Reasons to look: Trestman was an excellent coach in the CFL, but his plan did not take off with the Chicago Bears. He will work with Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, who leaves the radio booth to play again. South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers, who also plays as a runner, is on board. Antonio Callaway, who was cut by the Browns this season, will receive another opportunity in this league. Tavarus McFadden was a star corner in the state of Florida.

Remember it? CeCe Jefferson was a starter for four years in Florida, and finished his career with 10.5 catches and 34.5 tackles for loss.

Defenders of D.C. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/71/96/xfl-defenders-logo-ftr_1md4gf9r3f5e01d7dp8dbocl61.jpg?t=-1252562204,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Defenders of D.C.

President: Erik Moses

Coach / GM: Pep Hamilton

Stadium: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Reasons to look: Cardale Jones is an easily recognizable name. He led Ohio State to the first college championship in American football playoffs in 2014 and will be able to score the ball deep in the Hamilton offense. Donnel Pumphrey, of the state of San Diego, had 6,405 yards on the ground at the university. Malachi Dupree was a five-star talent in LSU. Former Butkus Scooby Wright Award winner and Ohio State cornerback Doran Grant should be creators of defense play.

Remember it? Matt Elam was a scandalous in Florida since 2010-12 who spent four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He will be in Defensores High School.