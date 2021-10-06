Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $300.0 Million Public Offering

Article content BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,474,577 common shares and, in lieu of common shares to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 1,694,915 common shares pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement. The common shares are being offered at a public offering price of $29.50 per common share and the pre-funded warrants are being offered at a price of $29.4999 per pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds to Xenon from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Xenon, are expected to be approximately $300.0 million. In addition, Xenon has granted to the underwriters of the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,525,423 common shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about October 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Article content Jefferies, SVB Leerink, Stifel and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as co-manager for the offering. An automatically effective shelf registration statement relating to the securities offered in the public offering described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 4, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, or by phone at (877) 821-7388; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, Attn: Syndicate, or by phone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281, by telephone at 877-822-4089, or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.