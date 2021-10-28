XDEFI Wallet integrates Terra and launches liquidity program By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
XDEFI Wallet, a browser-based service for decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible token (NFT) assets, has officially integrated the layer one blockchain protocol on its platform following a number of weeks of testing and development.

With the addition of Terra, the platform now supports nine blockchain networks including , and Polygon. It has also expressed intentions to incorporate , and Arbitrum in the future.