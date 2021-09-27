XDC Network Wallet Breaks 400k Users By CoinQuora

The crypt world continues to upgrade its network every day to prevent unwanted cyber-attacks. To be specific, crypto networks nowadays develop their own crypto wallet to provide an additional layer of security. The XDC Network (XDC) crypto is one of the crypto networks that develops its own wallet. In fact, XDC wallet users are now over 400k.

This made Suraj Mulla, a blockchain enthusiast, react in a tweet post:

$XDC Active Wallets crossed 400K mark!

As you get more Adoption, you get more Liquidity

With more Liquidity, you get more Utility

With more Utility, you get more Stability

And with more Stability, you recognize coins as Sound Money!!!@XinFi…

