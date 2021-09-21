Xcel Bulk Logistics Acquires 1845’s Commercial Bulk Division, Launches XBL Industrial Materials

The transaction forms the foundation for the launch of XBL Industrial Materials, a new corporate division to complement XBL’s existing XBL Construction Materials division which serves bulk cement customers throughout the Southeast. The new division will be based in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

With operations in 15 states and corporate offices in North Carolina, Texas, and South Carolina, the newly formed XBL Industrial Materials is well positioned to serve a variety of customers’ pneumatic and flatbed bulk hauling requirements throughout the Southeast, Gulf Coast, and Midwest regions. The creation of a new division within XBL reflects a commitment to invest the financial and operational resources required to first deliver high levels of service and safety on existing commitments, but also to add additional capacity over time to the market as our customers grow.

“We are excited to take this strategic step for Xcel Bulk Logistics and to have the opportunity to bring ‘Xcellence in Safety, Services, and Solutions’ to a new market via XBL Industrial Materials. We look forward to earning the business and trust of our new customers from day one, and I am particularly eager to use our larger, diversified platform to grow the available services in the capacity-constrained bulk materials space,” said Rick Hoyle, President of XBL. “We are pleased to carry on the strong legacy of 1845’s Commercial Bulk Division and especially proud to count their team of excellent drivers as part of our growing organization. Together we will work tirelessly to deliver on our commitments for customers as vital suppliers to their operations.”

“We are proud of what we have achieved over the past four years building 1845’s Commercial Bulk division into a customer-focused service provider that customers can rely on and drivers are excited to work for. In thinking about the future and opportunities available in this market, I believe that the ownership and leadership of XBL are committed to continue our legacy of service to dry bulk customers while investing in the equipment and technology to scale with them over time,” said Robbie Ballard, President of 1845 and now a Special Advisor to the Board of XBL Holdings LLC. “On a personal level, we are grateful for the drivers that have contributed so much to our success, and I am confident they will find a great home in XBL’s profitable, growing, and safe business.”

“Industrial Materials customers have come to know our commitment to the professional and safe delivery of their cargo, and we are enthusiastic about the additional capacity and scale we will be able to deploy as part of the new XBL Industrial Materials,” said Randy Plotner, former Vice President of Business Development for 1845 who joins XBL Industrial Materials as Vice President of Commercial Development. “The logistical challenges facing supply chains nationwide are well known, but while we intend to help address some of that shortage in this new entity, our customers can rest assured that our service level will not falter.”