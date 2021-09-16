X Æ A-Xii Calls Grimes “Claire” Instead Of “Mama”

Bradly Lamb
I know he’s only 16 months, but this is 100% on brand for X Æ A-Xii.

Well, earlier this week was the Met Gala, where Grimes showed up in a Dune-inspired gown designed by Iris van Herpen:


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

Now, I love the Met Gala, but one of the things I love even more are the BTS videos of celebrities getting ready and an in-depth conversation about the inspiration behind their outfits. Not too long ago, Vogue released Grimes’ video, and it’s everything I dreamed it could be…and somehow more.

View this video on YouTube


youtube.com

However, I’m not here to talk about her dress or her dope sword made from melted-down guns. I’m here to discuss this lil’ tidbit about X and how he doesn’t call Grimes “mom”:


Vogue / Via youtube.com

“Like, maybe he can sense my taste for the word ‘mother,'” Grimes continued. “Which, I don’t even know why I have a distaste for it, I respect it…I [just] can’t identify with it, weirdly.” 

Like, not a single thing surprises me about 16-month-old X Æ A-Xii being like, “Claire, juice!” Not. A. Single. Thing.


NBC

Also, FYI, Grimes’ birth name is Claire Boucher. Hence why he says “Claire.” It’s not, like, a random name he just decided to use. 

So, yeah. That’s been your X Æ A-Xii update. See you for the next one.

