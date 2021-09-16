X Æ A-Xii Calls Grimes “Claire” Instead Of “Mama”

I know he’s only 16 months, but this is 100% on brand for X Æ A-Xii.
Now, I love the Met Gala, but one of the things I love even more are the BTS videos of celebrities getting ready and an in-depth conversation about the inspiration behind their outfits. Not too long ago, Vogue released Grimes’ video, and it’s everything I dreamed it could be…and somehow more.
However, I’m not here to talk about her dress or her dope sword made from melted-down guns. I’m here to discuss this lil’ tidbit about X and how he doesn’t call Grimes “mom”:
Like, not a single thing surprises me about 16-month-old X Æ A-Xii being like, “Claire, juice!” Not. A. Single. Thing.
So, yeah. That’s been your X Æ A-Xii update. See you for the next one.
