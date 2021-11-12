Wynn Resorts and Bill Foley-backed SPAC terminate $3.2 bln deal

Article content

Wynn Resorts Ltd and billionaire investor Bill Foley-backed blank-check firm on Friday called off their $3.2 billion deal to take the casino operator’s online betting subsidiary public.

The termination follows similar collapses in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) space. Earlier this week, NFL veterans Eli and Peyton Manning-backed online grill retailer BBQ Holding also called off its planned SPAC merger.

With tightening accounting guidance and closer scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, dealmaking in the SPAC market has slowed down from last year.