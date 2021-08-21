WWE’s Charlotte Flair Talks John Cena & Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam Match – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Charlotte Flair is hoping to get involved in John Cena and Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship battle later tonight, Aug. 21.

Charlotte Flair, 35, has been named WWE Women’s Champion many times before, and just before she takes part in this year’s epic SummerSlam on Peacock on Aug. 21, the WWE superstar told us she’ll be attempting to get that title back around her waist. She also said she may have other plans for the big night — plants to protect her family’s legacy and championship records.

The queen of the WWE, who is also the daughter of WWE legend Ric Flair, said she’s thinking about getting involved in the match between John Cena and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, as she might look to ruin John’s goal of becoming a record-breaking 17-time champion.

“That would be very Charlotte-esque of her to do that,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “I feel that is very in her character. I think there might be a chance. You know what, come to think of it, I am the one who is going to break it!”

Charlotte, also known as “The Opportunity”, might be able to kill two birds with one stone on later tonight because she feels like she has an advantage over her opponents in her Triple Threat Championship Match, telling us, “With the character of Charlotte, I feel like I am always the target and that is why I call myself The Opportunity and I feel I am a target regardless. What they have to deal with is that out of everyone in the division I have the most experience with triple threat matches, so they have to deal with that, and they have to deal with my history with the audience. I feed off the biggest stages. I think that is where I do my best work, so fifty-five thousand people at Allegiant Stadium, I am ready, and I am so excited!”

It’s still unclear whether Charlotte will win her championship back or thwart John Cena from winning another one himself, but no matter what, he should watch his back because as they say in the WWE, anything can happen.

The 2021 SummerSlam extravaganza streams live on Peacock on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7 ET/4 PT.