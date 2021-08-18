WWE Drops First-Ever John Cena NFTs Leading Into SummerSlam By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- WWE plans to release a one-of-one John Cena Platinum NFT by this Friday.
- This is the second NFT release that WWE undertakes.
- Takes place by the same time when SmackDown strikes the air on FOX.
World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:) plans to release a one-of-one John Cena Platinum NFT (Non-Fungible Token) by this Friday at 8 PM EST.
THIS FRIDAY
Just in time for #SummerSlam, @WWE drops a unique 1-of-1 @JohnCena Platinum NFT!
Join the 24-hour auction this Friday at 8pm ET. Go to https://t.co/gtMs8R5oCy for more details. pic.twitter.com/xT6J0l90RG
— WWE (@WWE)
