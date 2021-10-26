WTO panel to examine Chinese duties on Australian wine as relations sour

Article content

GENEVA — The World Trade Organization said on Tuesday it had agreed to set up a panel to examine China’s imposition of duties on imported Australian wine, one of several disputes souring relations between the two countries.

The dispute settlement body, which met behind closed doors on Tuesday, agreed to Australia’s second request after its first attempt was blocked by China in September.

Trade tensions between Australia and its largest trade partner, already rocky after Australia banned Chinese telecoms giant Huawei from its 5G wireless network in 2018, worsened after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, which was first identified in Wuhan, in central China.