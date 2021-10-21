WTO members must support intellectual property waiver for COVID vaccines By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Thursday called on every member of the World Trade Organization to support an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines.
“We … need every WTO member to step up as well and support an intellectual property waiver, and every company must act ambitiously and urgently to expand manufacturing now,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.