WTO chief Okonjo-Iweala sees ‘more momentum’ on fisheries agreement By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala arrives for a WTO ministerial meeting to discuss a draft agreement on curbing subisidies for the fisheries industry at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, July 15, 20

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the World Trade Organization on Thursday said she sees “some potential” to reach an agreement on fisheries at a ministerial meeting in late November, but said there were still significant differences to overcome among members.

Okonjo-Iweala told reporters in Washington she saw more momentum on the issue than ever after a positive meeting in July, but said she also didn’t want to be overly optimistic.

“It will take quite a bit of work to overcome,” she said.

