wSTRAX $50K Liquidity Competition To Go Live on UniSwap By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

wSTRAX $50K Liquidity Competition To Go Live on UniSwap



wSTRAX protocol has announced a liquidity competition that would go live on UniSwap.

The competition will mainly start on August 17 and end in September this year.

Blockchain-based protocol wSTRAX has announced a liquidity competition on the UniSwap exchange. The competition is scheduled to begin on August 17 and end in September 2021. This means that the competition will last only for a month.

Notably, wSTRAX has allocated a 50,000 USD prize pool to specifically celebrate its first-ever liquidity pool. Furthermore, wSTRAX has pledged to reward anyone who adds liquidity to the wSTRAX/ETH pair pool during the event period.

To be eligible to participate in the competition successfully, liquidity providers must add their liquidity before 00:01 BST Tuesday. According to the same announcement, participants are obliged to give at least 1000 wSTRAX liquidity to be able to participate.

On another note, wSTRAX emphasized that participants should remain within the pool until 23:59 BST Friday 17th September 2021.

wSTRAX elaborated that its Stratis’s i…

Continue reading on CoinQuora