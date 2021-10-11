Wright Craig Declared a Fraud — Judge Not Convinced With His Claims By CoinQuora

Wright Craig Declared a Fraud — Judge Not Convinced With His Claims



Mati Greenspan alleges self-acclaimed Satoshi, Craig Wright, is a ‘fraud.’

Florida Judge criticizes Wright for misleading the court.

Though, the Judge did not resolve whether Wright is Satoshi.

There is no escaping for Australian computer scientist Craig Wright who claims to be part of the team behind .

Financial analyst and consultant, Mati Greenspan garnered attention over his recent tweet, this time he tweets that ‘Craig Wright is a fraud’. He further attached more evidence to back his claim. The tweet generated different opinions. Some who agreed to his assertion noted that Craig Wright is not only a fraud but is also delusional.

Conversely, one netizen warned him to be ‘careful what he says.’ Adding that ‘not only is Wright Satoshi but he is also Chuck Norris.’

From the aforementioned, the fan may simply be warning Mati to avoid the same fate as McCormack who got sued in a case of defamation. In detail, Wright sued McCormack for defamation in 2019 over a series of tweets the latter insinuated that Wright is a fraud for claiming that he was Satoshi Nakamoto.

Mati believes if Craig were truly Satoshi he would have had hundreds of ways to prove it. Besides, the fact that he repeatedly gets caught lying speaks volumes.

For some few years, Craig Wright has been in the news for claiming he is bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto. His claim was widely publicized with many saying he is a fake. Notably, one person did believe him. According to records, Ira Kleiman, the brother of deceased technologist Dave Kleiman. Emails, alleged to be forged purports that Wright and Kleiman worked together to develop and launch bitcoin in 2001 and 2009.

Furthermore, those documents indicated that Wright and Kleiman united to mine hundreds and thousands of bitcoins in 2009 and 2010. Some years later, Kleiman sues Wright, demanding his portion of the Nakamoto bitcoins. Ever since both parties have been battling the case in a Florida courtroom.

In a recent ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart criticized Craig Wright for repeatedly misleading the court. As well as generally wasting everyone’s time.

Judge Reinhart says;

Dr. Wright’s story not only was not supported by other evidence in the record, it defies common sense and real-life experience,” the judge added. More generally, Reinhart found that Wright’s “non-compliance with the court’s orders is willful and in bad faith.

Further, Judge Reinhart was not convinced with the documents presented to the court that claims Wright left bitcoin after drug dealers and human traffickers started using BTC. Also, Wright’s assertion that he created a legal entity called the Tulip Trust, with him and Dave Kleiman as trustees.

To add on, Wright alleges that he encrypted the keys to his bitcoin holdings. To justify his claims, he says he used an encryption scheme that required multiple keys. Though, he now claims that with Kleiman dead, he can no longer unscramble the file.

Judge Reinhart proved unmoved by all his claims, the judge rather proclaimed;

Dr. Wright’s demeanor did not impress me as someone who was telling the truth,” the judge wrote. “I completely reject Dr. Wright’s testimony about the alleged Tulip Trust, the alleged encrypted file, and his alleged inability to identify his bitcoin holdings.

In particular, Judge Reinhart didn’t address whether Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto. However, the case is far from ending, Wright may proceed to present more documents. If found concrete will now lead to a legal battle over how much of Wright’s wealth belongs to the Kleiman estate.

