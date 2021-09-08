WPIC switches 2021 platinum forecast from deficit to surplus

Article content
LONDON — The World Platinum Investment
Council (WPIC) said on Thursday it now expects the global
platinum market to be in surplus this year as mine supply ramps
up and investment demand falls.
The roughly 8 million ounce a year market will be
oversupplied by 190,000 ounces in 2021, the WPIC said.
In its last quarterly report in May, it predicted a
shortfall of 158,000 ounces, which would have been the third
consecutive year of undersupply.
Platinum is used by auto makers, who embed it in vehicle
exhausts to reduce emissions, in other industry such as glass
making and for jewelry and investment.
Prices rose to a 6-1/2 year high of $1,336.50 an
ounce in February but have since sagged to around $1,000.
Last year, the coronavirus pandemic sharply reduced platinum
supply. Demand from industry and jewelers also fell but
investors bought huge amounts and almost half a million ounces
flooded into exchange vaults in New York, pushing the market
into deficit, the WPIC said.
Demand from industry has rebounded and a boom in heavy duty
vehicle production and tighter emissions standards are pushing
up consumption by the auto sector, it said.
But jewelry sales remain weak, investment demand, while
strong, has slowed, and metal has stopped flowing to New York.
Supply, meanwhile, has rebounded faster than expected thanks
to rapid processing of a backlog of material created by plant
outages in 2020, the WPIC said.
The platinum market was in surplus in the second quarter,
the first quarterly surplus since January-March 2020, the WPIC
said.
However, mine supply is expected to flatline in the coming
years and demand should rise as auto makers use more platinum in
exhaust systems to replace palladium, whose price has
rocketed, said Trevor Raymond, the WPIC’s director of research.
“The next few years are far more likely to be deficits than
surpluses,” he said.
Following are supply and demand numbers and comparisons.
ANNUAL PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND (‘000 oz)*
2020 2021f % change
SUPPLY
Mining supply 4,906 6,007 22%
Recycling 1,905 1,936 2%
TOTAL SUPPLY 6,811 7,943 17%
DEMAND
Automotive 2,366 2,895 22%
Jewellery 1,820 1,889 4%
Industrial 1,955 2,448 25%
… of which Chemical 585 665 14%
… Petroleum 109 179 65%
… Electrical 130 134 3%
… Glass 391 658 69%
… Medical 238 246 3%
… Other 502 565 13%
Investment 1,554 521 -66%
… of which bars, coins 586 361 -38%
… change in ETF holdings 509 110 -78%
… change in stocks held by 458 50 -89%
exchanges
TOTAL DEMAND 7,694 7,753 1%
Balance -883 190 -122%
Above Ground Stocks 2,667 2,857 7%
QUARTERLY PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND (‘000 oz)*
Q2 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021
SUPPLY
Total Mining Supply 967 1,442 1,591
Recycling 368 493 477
TOTAL SUPPLY 1,335 1,935 2,068
DEMAND
Automotive 379 715 664
Jewellery 388 477 461
Industrial 403 679 591
… of which Chemical 112 119 204
… Petroleum 18 35 40
… Electrical 29 33 35
… Glass 80 286 112
… Medical 60 62 59
… Other 104 143 141
Investment 385 157 191
… of which bars, coins 123 18 111
… change in ETF holdings 123 106 31
… change in stocks held by 138 33 49
exchanges
TOTAL DEMAND 1,555 2,028 1,907
Balance -221 -93 161
* Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum
Quarterly Q2 2021
(Reporting by Peter Hobson
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
