Wows In Leather Dress – Hollywood Life

Katy Perry made sure to make quite the statement on the 2021 CMA Awards. The singer wowed in a brown leather dress that fit her like a glove!

Katy Perry, 37, was one of the last celebrities to walk the CMA Awards red carpet, and she was wearing a look to remember. The “Harleys in Hawaii” singer dazzled in a brother leather dress. Her hair was pulled up into a sleek top knot. She wore a unique pearl necklace that draped in the front and the back.

Katy surprised host and fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan during his opening monologue. She snuck up behind Luke along with Lionel Richie. Katy and Lionel then presented the award for Song of the Year. Katy, Luke, and Lionel’s hit competition series will return for season 20 in 2022. They will all be back as judges along with host Ryan Seacrest.

Weeks before the CMA Awards, Katy actually sat down with Luke when she guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Katy and Luke engaged in some hilarious banter, and he even showed off his Elvis Presley impersonation to her. They will both be in Las Vegas for their residencies in 2022.

The singer recently celebrated her 37th birthday in October 2021. Her fiance, Orlando Bloom, wrote a touching note to his beloved. “We do life we do love and it’s fun. I’ll celebrate you today and everyday,” he wrote on Instagram.

Just after celebrating her birthday, Katy and Orlando got all dressed up for Halloween. Orlando dressed up as a doctor, while Katy was the COVID-19 vaccine. Her Halloween costumes are always on-trend.

The couple has been busy raising their 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, who was born in August 2020. “Daylight savings is daytime terror for parents #latetweet #butstillrelevant,” Katy tweeted just days before the CMA Awards.

She gushed about visiting Orlando on set with Daisy in a recent interview for LuisaViaRoma’s first-ever issue of LVR Magazine. “We visit him a lot, and I love carrying her on me or going for walks all day with the stroller,” she said. “She points at things and says ‘da,’ to which I say, ‘yes, that is a cat,’ or ‘that is a tree.’”