Wows In Black Dress — Photo – Hollywood Life

She’s the queen of the night! ‘Game of Thrones’ alum Maisie Williams gave off serious goth energy with her fierce black dress, bodysuit, and sculpted hair at the 2021 Met Gala.

House Stark is coming through! Maisie Williams made one heck of a fashion statement at her first-ever Met Gala. The actress stepped out onto the Met Gala carpet in a sculpted dress designed by her longtime boyfriend, Reuben Selvy. On the carpet, the Game of Thrones star revealed her Met Gala look was inspired by The Matrix.

Her hand-embellished dress, train, and full bodysuit were designed and made by Reuben and his team in London, Reuben revealed on Instagram. Maisie’s hair was sculpted into a very interesting design. Maisie said her hair took two hours to put together. She paired her gorgeous dress with a dark red lip, intense blue eye makeup, and fierce nails. Maisie still had her bleached eyebrows. She dyed them for her role in the upcoming series Pistol.

The Game of Thrones actress said she grew up on “American icons” and “women in film.” She decided to honor those icons with this amazing and very unique look. Arya (and Sansa) Stark would be proud!

Reuben gushed on Instagram about being able to design Maisie’s look for the biggest fashion event of the year. “What a privilege for us to showcase our creativity at the most iconic fashion event of the year as an independent label,” he wrote. “We’re a team of 5 and under a year and a half old; testament to what’s achievable through hard work and collaboration. Maisie and I visited The Metropolitan Museum of Art in August 2019 for the first time and were inspired deeply by the collection and the exhibition ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion.’ Little did we know we would see one of our creations on the red carpet two years later.”

He added, “Thank you to the team for the multiple fittings, last-minute alterations and late nights to bring this look to life, and lastly to Maisie for your trust, support and creativity. It takes courage to be yourself.” Reuben and Maisie have been dating since 2019.