World’s largest museum launches NFT art exhibition By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

The Russian State Hermitage Museum continues diving in the nonfungible tokens (NFTs) industry by debuting its first fully-virtual exhibition of digital art.

Shortly after raising over $400,000 via its first NFT auction on Binance in September, the Hermitage is now hosting a free exhibition of NFT artworks existing exclusively in the virtual space, the so-called “celestial hermitage,” or the museum’s digital avatar.

Source: the “Invisible Aether” exhibition