World’s Biggest Wealth Fund Made Over $100 Billion in First Half

The Oslo-based fund returned almost 14% on stocks, and lost 2% on its fixed-income investments. Its unlisted real estate holdings gained 4.6%, while renewable energy infrastructure slipped 1.9%. Overall, its total return was 28 basis points higher than that of the benchmark against which it measures itself.

Norway’s $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s biggest, returned 9.4% in the first half, equivalent to about $110 billion, after gains in its stock portfolio made up for bond losses.

Chief Executive Officer Nicolai Tangen, a former hedge-fund manager who’s been running Norway’s giant sovereign investment vehicle for almost a year, says inflation is now emerging as the biggest threat to returns with both stocks and bonds potentially vulnerable. That’s amid an ongoing debate as to whether price growth is “transitory” or becoming more entrenched. Meanwhile, U.S. inflation has been above 5% for the past two months, the highest in over a decade.

Since Tangen started as CEO, Norway’s wealth fund has spoken more publicly of a commitment to sustainability. The investor plans to step up the pace at which it offloads companies that pose a risk when viewed through an environmental, social or governance lens. It will also limit its exposure to emerging markets as part of the same strategy. That’s amid a broader shift in its weighting to favor North America over Europe, in pursuit of higher returns.

Created in the 1990s to invest Norway’s oil and gas revenues abroad, the fund delved into renewable infrastructure for the first time earlier this year. The move represents a landmark expansion of the list of the fund’s asset classes, which had been limited to stocks, bonds and real estate.

