World stocks at 1-month high as bond yields soften

Article content LONDON — World stocks climbed to a one-month high on Tuesday as a rally in technology shares and prospects of solid corporate earnings helped counter concerns about elevated inflationary pressures. Oil prices took a breather from their eye-catching rise in recent weeks while the worrying trend of flattening global government bond yield curves paused, helping investors recoup some of their appetite for risky assets. An MSCI gauge of world stocks climbed to its highest levels since Sept. 17 while U.S. stock futures gained in early London trading. European stocks advanced 0.3%.

Article content “It seems that better-than-expected earnings results from big U.S. banks last week encouraged some market participants to start this week by increasing their risk exposure, as they may have become somewhat more optimistic for the rest of the season,” said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD group. Macro data also offered some relief for global markets with weaker-than-expected growth data on China and U.S. industrial production numbers on Monday fueling hopes that central banks won’t rush to tighten monetary policy. Bond markets welcomed the data where yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes falling nearly 6 bps from Monday’s high while the U.S. dollar weakening broadly against its rivals to a three-week low.