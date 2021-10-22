World-Renowned Artist Romero Britto And Grammy-Winning Producer DJ White Shadow Collaborate On Limited Edition NFT Art Collection To Be Sold Exclusively On YellowHeart



Today, YellowHeart, the NFT marketplace for music, ticketing and community tokens which accepts both crypto and credit card payments, announced an exciting collaboration between world-renowned artist Romero Britto, the most commercially licensed artist in history and Grammy Award-winning producer/DJ/songwriter DJ White Shadow, known for his hit-making collaborations as a producer and songwriter with Lady Gaga on Born This Way, Artpop and A Star is Born, for their first joint NFT collection.

“Tonight on the Beach” artwork by Romero Britto

Each of the ten pieces from the bold and colorful animated art collection is a part of Britto’s ‘The Happy Art Movement,’ founded in 1992 with the mission to inspire happiness, fun, love and optimism around the globe through distinctive art and vibrant colors. Each masterpiece comes from original oil and acrylic paintings on canvas created by Britto and scored by DJ White Shadow. See video link below for a look inside the creation of the collaboration with commentary from both Romero Britto and DJ White Shadow. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AHQSWxwppc

In addition to the ten pieces, YellowHeart will also be selling a limited edition NFT of the DJ White Shadow album which consists of 10 long form versions of the back trackings to each of the art pieces. The collection will be viewable on October 21st, 2021, and open for purchase on October 28, 2021.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with visual arts icon Romero Britto and acclaimed music producer DJ White Shadow on this truly outstanding NFT collection,”

said Josh Katz, founder and CEO of YellowHeart.

“Both DJ White Shadow and Romero Britto are visionaries in their fields who are taking their artistic creations in new directions and embracing the opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind NFT collection – combining the best of both of these extraordinary talents.”

“The chance to enter the world of NFTs by adding my music scores to Romero Britto’s art has been an incredible honour,”

said DJ White Shadow.

“In an always expanding digitised world, the idea of coupling music and art is incredibly exciting, and I wanted to jump into this space with both…left and right stereo.”

Additionally, a percentage of sales from art pieces including Tonight on the Beach and Nature in Harmony will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Information provided by FinancialNewsMedia.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin