World Leaders in Paris Lend Support to Libya Ahead of Key Vote

Article content (Bloomberg) — World powers gathered in Paris to discuss ways to stabilize Libya stressed the importance of next month’s pivotal presidential election and threatened sanctions against anyone who tries to undermine the vote. “The Libyan transition must be completed. The elections must take place in the best possible conditions,” said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday at a press conference after the event, adding that the parties involved have committed to recognize the results, whatever they are.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The meeting was co-chaired by France, Germany, Italy, Libya, and the United Nations. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were among the high-level international and regional officials taking part. Mohamed el-Manfi, head of Libya’s presidential council, and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah also attended. In a closing statement, the participants: Stressed the important of “an inclusive and consultative electoral process,” and of holding the ballot on Dec. 24 as plannedConfirmed their respect and commitment for “the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity” of Libya, which sits on Africa’s largest oil reservesUrged the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign forcesWarned that persons and entities, inside or outside Libya, who attempt to obstruct, undermine, manipulate or derail the electoral process and political transition will be held accountable and may face sanctions, in line with the Security Council resolution 2571

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Libya has lurched from crisis to conflict to civil war since the removal of Muammar Qaddafi in 2011 in a NATO-backed uprising — with Islamist extremists attempting to exploit the turmoil and migrants embarking on often-fatal treks to Europe to flee it. The country is split between rival administrations, each backed by opposing foreign powers and militias. A cease-fire agreed to roughly a year ago has improved security and enabled officials to increase oil production from almost zero. Read more: What Lies Behind the Nine Years of Turmoil in Libya: QuickTake Macron described the declaration as “ambitious” and said the next six weeks will be “decisive.” “We know that many challenges remain. The health system is weakened. Food insecurity is growing. The most vulnerable parts of the civilian population, particularly the internally displaced and refugees, are the most exposed to humanitarian violations and violations of human rights,” Macron said.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Other challenges include disagreements over election laws and sporadic infighting among armed groups. On Thursday, Khalifa Haftar, the general who holds sway over Libya’s oil-rich east, committed to send 300 mercenaries back home. Macron said they would leave in coming weeks. “It is just a beginning,” Macron said. “Turkey and Russia must also withdraw their mercenaries and armed forces without delay, as their presence is threatening the stability and security of the country and of the whole region.” At least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries arrived in Libya over the years from countries including Russia, Syria, Turkey, Sudan and Chad, according to UN estimate, amid a tussle for influence. It was Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi who came up with the idea for Friday’s gathering.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content France’s involvement in the Libya crisis has at times chafed with Italy, where successive governments have wanted a dominant role because they’ve been most affected by migrant flows and disrupted energy supplies from their former colony. Read More: Macron and Draghi Have Plans to Fill the Void Left by Merkel Observers are awaiting to see if Dbeibah, Haftar, and Saif Qaddafi, son of the late autocratic leader, will enter the presidential race, though each could face problems due to election rules. A list of candidates is set to be released soon. Parliamentary elections are to take place nearly two months after the Dec. 24 ballot, along with a second round of the presidential vote. The final results must be announced simultaneously, the leaders said in the statement. “This conference has demonstrated the convergence and the unity of the international community in support of Libya,” Macron said. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.