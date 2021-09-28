World Bank says Delta variant slowing economic growth in East Asia and Pacific

Article content The East Asia and Pacific region’s recovery has been undermined by the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which is likely slowing economic growth and increasing inequality in the region, the World Bank said on Monday. Economic activity began to slow in the second quarter of 2021, and growth forecasts have been downgraded for most countries in the region, according to the World Bank’s East Asia and Pacific Fall 2021 Economic Update. While China’s economy is projected to expand by 8.5%, the rest of the region is forecast to grow at 2.5%, nearly 2 percentage points less than forecast in April 2021, the World Bank said.

Article content “The economic recovery of developing East Asia and Pacific faces a reversal of fortune,” said Manuela Ferro, World Bank Vice President for East Asia and Pacific. “Whereas in 2020 the region contained COVID-19 while other regions of the world struggled, the rise in COVID-19 cases in 2021 has decreased growth prospects for 2021.” The economies of several Pacific island countries and Myanmar have been hit the hardest, with Myanmar expected to contract by 18% while the Pacific island countries as a group are anticipated to shrink 2.9%, the World Bank said. Myanmar will see the biggest contraction in employment in the region and the number of poor people in the country will rise, it added. “There is no doubt the military takeover (in Myanmar) has led to a disruption of economic activity combined with the civil disobedience movement which means fewer people are going to work,” said World Bank East Asia and Pacific Chief Economist Aaditya Mattoo.