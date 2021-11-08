World Bank Group’s IFC partners with South African tech group to boost digital infrastructure

Article content JOHANNESBURG — The World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) has partnered with South Africa’s Liquid Intelligent Technologies to expand data center capacity and roll out fiber-optic cable on the continent, the groups said in a joint statement on Monday. The link-up with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, formally Liquid Telecom, aims to increase digital connectivity in Africa and to support the region’s growing digital ecosystem, the partners said.

Article content The investment in data centers underscores the rising demand for cloud services even in relatively undeveloped corners of the continent. U.S. tech giants such as Microsoft and Amazon are already competing with Chinese telecom firm Huawei to set up massive data centers on the continent as demand for cloud connectivity soars as companies save huge costs by renting storage space than building their own servers. IFC’s equity and debt investments in Liquid, which to date totals approximately $250 million, will support the company to grow its hyper-scale data center capacity in Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa through its subsidiary, Africa Data Centres, the statement said. “As Africa’s population grows and is increasingly urbanized, data consumption is expected to grow strongly and with this comes the need for secure local data hosting,” they added.