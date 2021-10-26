World Bank denies IMF chief Georgieva’s bid for meeting to defend herself -sources

Article content WASHINGTON — The World Bank’s board has turned down a request by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva for a meeting to defend herself against claims that she pressured staff to alter data as the bank’s CEO in 2017, according to two sources briefed on the situation. An attorney hired by Georgieva asked for the meeting in a 17-page letter on Friday to the dean of the bank’s board. The attorney, Whitney Debevoise of Arnold & Porter, wrote that an investigation report prepared by the WilmerHale law firm for the board was improperly conducted, violated Georgieva’s due process rights, and based its fundamental conclusion on a false assumption, according to a copy of the letter viewed by Reuters.

WilmerHale concluded in September that officials including Georgieva applied "undue pressure" https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/world-bank-kills-business-climate-report-after-ethics-probe-cites-undue-pressure-2021-09-16 on bank staff to alter data to favor China in the bank's Doing Business 2018 rankings. Georgieva has denied the allegations and the board of the International Monetary Fund, which Georgieva has headed since October 2019, this month found no conclusive evidence https://www.reuters.com/business/imf-board-resume-debate-over-georgievas-future-later-monday-2021-10-11 to support accusations of wrongdoing. The World Bank board told Debevoise it would be inappropriate to meet or hear from Georgieva since it has no role in a separate probe being conducted by WilmerHale about potential wrongdoing by current and former bank staff, including Georgieva, according to a person briefed on the conversation.